Fresh hope for Aussies in Gaza as Rafah crossing reopens

However, the border was sealed off following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, with Egypt refusing to allow Gazans or foreign national passage through the crossing. In a major update, Egyptian authorities have agreed to allow foreign nationals, dual-passport holders and some of the most seriously injured Gazans to leave via the crossing, in a deal believed to be brokered by Qatar.
Gazans with foreign passports leaving the city via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday. Picture by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images. An ambulance carries wounded Palestinians into Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Wednesday. Picture by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images.
Reportedly, Australian consular officials contacted Aussies still in Gaza to notify them the border may open at 9am local time (6pm AEDT) on Wednesday. On Monday, foreign minister Penny Wong confirmed that 88 Australian citizens were still trapped in Gaza.
"We're in the same situation, very sadly, that every other nation with Foreign Nationals is, with, in terms of Foreign Nationals in Gaza, there has not been exit permitted," Senator Wong said. "We have been engaging with the Israelis, with the Egyptians, with others, to try and assist, or ensure that the Rafah Crossing, which is the crossing which would enable people to exit, is opened."Families with foreign passports queue to leave Gaza on Wednesday morning. Picture by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images.
In the hours since the border reopened, images have flooded social media and news services of vehicles and families queueing up to exit Gaza.Reports by Al Jazeera claim that Egypt has additionally agreed to allow 81 seriously injured people to leave Gaza via Rafah for emergency medical treatment.
Australia Headlines
