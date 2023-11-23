Fresh Debate Over Freedom of Speech at University of Sydney

Fresh debate over freedom of speech at universities is raging at the University of Sydney, with many students and staff unhappy with the institution's response to the Hamas-Israel war. Some believe pro-Palestinian views are being silenced, while supporters of Israel say the university is not doing enough to protect them from antisemitism. Things came to a head when the university banned a pro-Palestinian student meeting this month.

Student Maeve Larkins is a member of the self-described socialist group, Solidarity Students, that organised the meeting. She said the ban came as a shock to students. 'They go to uni expecting this to be a place where, if nowhere else, radical ideas can be discussed,' she told The Feed. 'It's quite ridiculous, the idea that 30 lefty students in a room talking about politics is... threatening.' Larkins said multiple security guards were sent to block off the meeting room, and students were told they could be investigated for misconduct if they held the event on campus ground





