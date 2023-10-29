Fresh blow in Aussie rental crisis

Released on Monday, new analysis from PropTrack has found the number of new rental listings fell 5.7 per cent in the year to September, as the rate of new builds eases, property investors exit the market, and Australia’s population grows at its fastest pace in more than a decade.

According to PropTrack, national median weekly rents for advertised properties at the end of September were $550 a week, up a blistering 14.6 per cent compared with this time last year. Competition for rentals is also strong, the report found. The average number of inquiries per listing rose from 24.5 a year ago to 24.8, with the number of days a property was advertised for lasting an average of just 20 days.

PropTrack head of economic research Cameron Kusher said conditions in the rental market had pushed costs much higher and further increases could be expected. A combination of high migration, a low number of new builds and property investors exiting the market has squeezed supply. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett headtopics.com

Without a recent uptick in the real value of Commonwealth Rent Assistance by 15 per cent, rental costs would have surged even higher, the ABS found.

