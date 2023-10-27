Frequent flyer dentist who misled court can’t handle the tooth

A jet-setting former Melbourne dentist has been banned from practising in Australia for five years and hit with record legal costs after he was found to have misled a court.

The Northern Territory Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT) in 2022 found Holt had engaged in professional misconduct by giving dishonest evidence during proceedings in a local court. In March, the NT Supreme Court dismissed an appeal and upheld that finding.

Holt’s case was that he did not work as a dentist in Singapore – where he has also been declared bankrupt after failing to pay a fine of more than $50,000 for practicing dentistry without proper qualifications – until after the contract was terminated. headtopics.com

“The tribunal found that, when Dr Holt gave evidence in 2014, he must have remembered he held jobs in Singapore and Darwin at the same time. That finding was made on the basis that an individual would be most unlikely to forget the time when they had two jobs, in two countries, at the same time, where finishing work in Darwin and flying four hours to Singapore to work three days would be exhilarating, if not exhausting.

NTCAT also found that at the time of the hearing, in 2022, Holt was using his former status as a registered practitioner to promote himself as a healthcare trainer for the business Australasian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics, which was “a concern given our findings as to his dishonesty and professional misconduct”. headtopics.com

Two weeks ago, Holt said he and his partner “we’re retiring to Europe and taking our pup on the adventure of a lifetime” in a social media post. Holt has recently been promoting a new business venture – Hudson and Holt – described as a “handcrafted, bespoke, limited edition” leather goods company named after him and his dog.

