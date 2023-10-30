French game called off after ‘despicable act’

Lyon coach Fabio Grosso’s face was left bloodied and his assistant was also injured as the team bus was pelted with stones en route to the Velodrome, shattering a number of windows.A crisis unit was set up to decide the fate of the match, with Lyon making clear its reluctance for the game to go ahead given the circumstances.

“Based on Lyon’s wishes … the decision was taken not to start the match,” said referee Francois Letexier, adding that reports “have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take”.

Some of the damage inflicted on the bus and (inset) injured Lyon manager Fabio Grosso. Photos: AFP and Twitter Marseille president Pablo Longoria addresses media after the attack. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) headtopics.com

Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium’s medical room. A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye.“My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time.Bizarre scenes in Marseille tonight, as Marseille supporters pelted the Lyon team bus, resulting in the coach and assistant coach being injured.

Lyon Coach Fabio Grosso Injured in Fan Attack, Match Called OffWorld Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the Lyon coach, suffered a head injury as the team bus was attacked by fans before their French Ligue 1 match in Marseille. The match was subsequently called off by French league officials. Read more ⮕

Legendary jockey Damien Oliver chasing Melbourne Cup history with French horse Alenquer7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

10 transformative travel experiences that will change your lifeFrom the French Riviera to the salt flats of Bolivia, these journeys will nurture your mind, body and soul. Read more ⮕

South African Fans Celebrate as Springboks Win Fourth Rugby World Cup TitleFans in Johannesburg and outside the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, celebrate after the Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final, securing a record with their fourth title. Rainy weather in the French capital didn't stop the South African fans' jubilant celebrations after the match. Read more ⮕

Midday News Bulletin 30 October 2023The International Criminal Court warns that impeding relief supplies to Gaza may constitute a crime, and social services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government is not afraid to disagree with China but respects its most significant trading partner, And a French championship game has... Read more ⮕

The History of Beauty: From Mouches to Liquid GoldA new beauty box offers instant improvements with various beauty products. The box includes brow shaper, eyeliner, cheek enhancer, padded falsies, and beauty spots. The use of beauty spots dates back to the 19th century and was popular until the discovery of a smallpox vaccine. The Wellcome Collection showcases over 200 objects and artworks related to beauty, including cosmetic palettes from Neolithic times and the use of liquid gold in the beauty industry. The exhibition also features Diane de Poitiers, a 16th-century French courtier known for her use of 'aurum potabile' to preserve her youth and beauty. Read more ⮕