Fremantle express ‘strong interest’ in axed Gold Coast Suns player Jeremy Sharp

Gold Coast have axed premiership hero Jeremy Sharp just a month after the club celebrated its first piece of silverware in any Australian Rules competition. The Suns won the VFL premiership at Ikon Park last month, with Sharp a key member of the team after failing to cement his spot in Gold Coast’s AFL side. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: NRL stirs the pot over which footy code reigns supreme.

At the time, list boss David Walls said Fremantle were “really disappointed” they could not secure the player. “We just didn’t have enough capital in terms of draft picks with what we could use to get him,” Walls told SEN after last year’s trade period. He also said the club had been busy in negotiations with the Western Bulldogs over Rory Lobb, another star who requested a move out of Fremantle. About two months ago Fremantle great Paul Hasleby also predicted a Sharp move to the Dockers.

