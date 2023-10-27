Freed after 215 days in prison for teaching girls, activist says his 'hopes won't change'

Taliban authorities released prominent education activist Matiullah Wesa this week, his organisation said on Thursday, after his seven-month detention sparked condemnation from the United Nations and rights groups. The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has barred most girls from high school and women from universities since taking over the country in 2021.

"Why is a person arrested if he is working for the basic rights of a nation or generation?" Ataullah said in a message to the Associated Press. "He is not guilty. He did not commit any crime." He declined to comment on his brother's treatment in prison and said it was Pen Path's social and civic responsibility to continue working in the education field.

