Free-trade talks between Australia and the European Union break down

With a new deal unlikely to be negotiated any time soon, farmers say they are prepared to wait for one which offers them more in return.

Australia's Trade Minister Don Farrell has held talks with his European Union counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis on the sidelines of the G-7 trade ministers' meeting in Osaka. “I came to Osaka with a view to signing a free trade agreement with the Europeans, we've been working on this for five years, but at the end of the day, the offer for Australia was not good enough, and we didn't make the progress I had hoped that we would."

President of the National Farmers Federation David Jochinke has told SBS News that producers welcome the trade minister's decision to walk away from the deal. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has told ABC Radio another sticking point was over what he described as new, "commercially meaningful" access to the European market for Australian agriculture. headtopics.com

Senator Farrell says one positive step of the meetings in Osaka is an agreement to keep dialogue open on a future deal. But Mr Watt says it is unlikely a trade deal can be negotiated before the end of the current term of federal parliament in 2025.

Even if a different government ends up negotiating a new agreement with the E-U, there appears to be consensus that this deal was not the right one.

