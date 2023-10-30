Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Since 2018, the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian farm products such as beef and lamb.

The talks' collapse will be a major disappointment to the EU, which is seeking to push through ambitious free trade agreements with major world markets, including India and the Latin American nations in the Mercosur bloc.

"Unfortunately we just didn't get the movement on the EU side that was required," he told national broadcaster ABC. "I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that's a bit of a shame," Watt added. headtopics.com

"Unfortunately, our Australian partners were not able to engage on the basis of previously identified landing zones," he said. Last week, French trade minister Olivier Becht flagged a"number of very positive advances", raising hopes that an agreement would be reached.

