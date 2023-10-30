Free trade: Anthony Albanese’s visits to US, China is an opportunity for Australia to fly the flag for free trade

In a troubled world, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is using two overseas visits to strengthen Australia’s ties with rival superpowers, the US and China. While geostrategic differences will remain, a philosophy is available to bring all nations together – the philosophy of free trade.

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese in Washington: there was plenty of conviviality, but trade was off the menu.Trade Minister Don Farrell announced that negotiations for an EU-Australia free trade agreement had stalled. The European offer was not commercially meaningful for Australian farmers. It was not an offer of free trade, but one with many conditions that were not commercially viable for Australian farmers.

The US still has in place a raft of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, mostly against China but also against the European Union, that clearly violate the rules of the World Trade Organisation.

And just last week, the US walked away from long-running WTO negotiations on new digital trade rules.A leading advocate of global trade liberalisation after World War II, the US is now a leading opponent of free trade.In a rare display of bipartisanship before the 2016 presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump announced their opposition to US membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

China's interest in joining this club – now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – was made clear to us during last month's visit to Beijing for the resumed

Australia should use its credibility to champion trade liberalisation as the pathway to peace and prosperity. But the dominant faction in the contemporary Republican Party – the MAGA mob – is now heavily protectionist, against China and, in the WTO, against the rest of the world.

