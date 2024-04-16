Frankie Muniz Reveals First Major Step After Leaving I'm A Celebrity

Frankie Muniz is fresh off a “life-changing” stint on Australia ’s I’m A Celebrity, and he’s revealed the first major step he made after leaving the jungle.Muniz, 38, who lives in the US state of Arizona, unexpectedly tapped out of the South African jungle after a three-week stint. He explained that he was overcome with guilt for not being present enough with his family, including wife Paige Price and their three-year-old son, Mauz.

“What I want to do is just ask my wife what she wants to do, and do that, because for eight years that we’ve been together, she’s really just done what I’m doing. “And so, by day seven, with zero distraction, I kind of felt like, ‘wow, this has been such an eye-opening experience’. “And the longer I stayed, the more I kept feeling confident about what I had learned. And I kept just thinking to myself, ‘Man, I wish my wife got to see me, how I feel right now.’

