France’s Macron calls for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Israel-Gaza war

French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for a"humanitarian truce" in the Hamas-Israel conflict to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy bombardment, and to expedite the release of hostages.

That expression was the result of hours of painstaking debate over language that reflected divisions in the European Union over the course the Israel-Hamas conflict is going. Israel has struck back with a relentless bombing campaign which Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says has killed 7,326 people, mostly civilians, among them 3,038 children.

All EU countries strongly condemned Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel. But some have objected to the extent of Israel's military response, arguing Palestinian civilians deserve the protection afforded them by international law.Macron, speaking at the end of the two-day summit, said:"A humanitarian truce is useful today to be able to protect those who are on the ground, who have suffered bombings. headtopics.com

But the biggest supporters of Israel, including Germany and Austria, resisted such a move, worrying it would be seen as constraining Israel's margin for action. "We must be very clear, this means that we consider it extremely urgent, important, essential to allow humanitarian aid to reach its recipients," Michel said.

A key EU measure is a plan, tentatively estimated at 20 billion euros ($21 billion) over four years, for a defence fund for Ukraine as part of broader Western security commitments.

