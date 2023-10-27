Foxconn: China puts world’s biggest Apple supplier in its crosshairs

Two months ago, Terry Gou was talking big.

“The message is clear: you must not threaten the authority and political interests of the leaders – just like it was with Jack Ma,” said Chen Te-sheng, an expert on Taiwanese businesses in China and a member of Taiwan’s National Security Council under former president Ma Ying-jeou.

“We have entered the age of deglobalisation, where global supply chains are replaced by regional ones,” said Liu Meng-chun, an expert on the Chinese economy and cross-Strait economic relations at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research, a government think-tank in Taipei. headtopics.com

These forces are also tearing at an intricate web of economic co-operation between China and Taiwan, constructed over the past three decades even as the two countries grow further apart politically. “China had to fawn over Foxconn because they could make or break a region’s development,” Chen said. “When Gou visited some city or province as a potential investment location, the local government head would often have to negotiate for a year or two and offer generous incentives before he would decide.”

“In the past, China needed Taiwanese companies to provide management knowhow, money, technology. Now they have all that themselves, so our companies can no longer hope for preferential treatment,” he said. headtopics.com

Beijing has made clear that Gou, who stepped down from Foxconn’s board last month but still holds a 12.5 per cent stake, has violated that rule.His presidential bid has irked the Chinese leadership because it further fragments votes for Taiwan’s opposition and makes a victory for the Democratic Progressive party – which refuses to define the island as part of China – more likely, said a person close to Foxconn.

