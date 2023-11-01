Fowler stars as Matildas claim stylish Olympic-qualifying win over Chinese Taipei

The big screen showed Fowler, arms outstretched to her side, waiting for an ecstatic Caitlin Foord to run into them. The camera then cut away to the HBF Park stands and Nathan Cleary’s face, which looked just as happy as hers.This had already happened once, just as the Matildas and Chinese Taipei were returning to the field for the second half. As the crowd cheered, Fowler had smiled with the slight embarrassment that no doubt comes with having your private life plastered all over Perth.

The camera had been searching for that face all night, even though it should not have been the story. The story should have been that the Matildas were swiftly heading towards a nil-nil draw with a country ranked 27 places below them, in their last match on home soil in 2023.8-0, then pledged to score as many as possible on Wednesday night to ensure the best possible scenario come February’s Olympic qualifying play-offs.

Except that Chinese Taipei, defending deeply and desperately, collectively resembled a ball machine, spitting every Matildas attack back out at them and forcing them to come again.During the first half, a Fowler shot had found the underside of the crossbar. Another flew well over the crossbar. Kyra Cooney-Cross sent hers over too. Katrina Gorry whipped one straight at goalkeeper Cheng Ssu-yu. Sam Kerr’s head rose repeatedly, either skewing an overcooked ball high or not making contact.

Foord, fresh from her hat-trick and four assists against the Philippines, performed one of those magic turns at the top of the box and drew a diving save from Cheng, who was close to player of the match for one of the more outstanding shifts between the posts from any shot-stopper anywhere.She might even have been named player of the match if not for Fowler, whose swooping drive from deep shocked Australia out of the near-misses and turned them into goals.

