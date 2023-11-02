Four people rushed to hospital after dog attack near Brisbane

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed one man in his 30s was treated by paramedics after receiving a "significant open wound" to his forearm.﻿He was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 40s and a man and a woman, both in their 20s, all suffered abrasions and were transported to Caboolture Hospital. The dog was seized by animal control officers, according to a City of Moreton Bay Council spokesperson.

"Council received a report from Queensland Ambulance Service this morning about a dog attack incident in Morayfield and is currently investigating," the spokesperson said.

