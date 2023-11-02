Four in hospital after horror dog attack

They arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering “significant wounds” to his right forearm, according to Queensland Ambulance operations supervisor Joanne Southwell. The severely injured man was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital while the other three patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle“Three other patients all received minor injuries … and were transported to the Caboolture Hospital,” Ms Southwell said.

The 41-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were treated for puncture wounds and scratches sustained in the attack.“Council received a report from Queensland Ambulance Service this morning about a dog attack incident in Morayfield and is currently investigating,” the spokesperson said.A woman says she’s lucky her foot is “still in one piece” after bending it in half in a gruesome injury on a Gold Coast ride.

