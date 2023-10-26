Four Halloween makeup looks on a budget: ‘First create a sickly looking eye’

Australians are forecast to spend a collective A$490m celebrating Halloween in 2023, up 14% on last year.
“Gently run a black eyeliner pencil under the eye, around the mouth and along the contour points including the cheekbones, jaw, side of the nose and forehead,” she says, then smudge it out using “back-and-forth motions”.For brows Frankenstein’s monster would envy, take a brow pencil or dark brown eyeliner and “draw in strokes from the bottom of the brow, going upwards in a straight line… and continue this across the brow.
Next, colour in the whole V, lips included. To smudge the black liner out, “take a fluffy medium-sized brush and work it in back-and-forth motions”. Using the same brush, “tap a matte black eyeshadow over the smudged-out eyeliner”. headtopics.com
To give the black area some colour and texture, “dampen a small eyeshadow brush with water and dip it into a gold or plum eyeshadow”. This should create “a paste-like texture that you can use to start stamping the product through your V-shape in any pattern you wish”.
To add the zipper, Tsatsoulis suggests using eyelash glue applied liberally to the edges of the fabric. Wait for 30 seconds, so the glue becomes tacky, then stick it straight on to the outline of the V-shape you created with makeup. Just make sure “the portion of the zipper above the bridge of the nose is zipped up, for the ultimate effect”. headtopics.com
Using metallic tones – on the zip, the eyeshadow or both – will lend the look a more glamorous finish, Tsatsoulis says. You can even add a few gems, sequins or beads, also applied with eyelash glue, to really make the sparkle., the vampire is a staple look for all ages and genders, no poly-satin cloak required. It can be simple or as elaborate as you want. All it requires is concealer, eye pencil, purple eyeshadow and, of course, blood red lipstick.