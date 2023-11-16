Fortescue Expands into Asset Management to Fund Green Investments

Andrew Forrest's Fortescue is expanding into asset management as part of its strategy to fund green investments. Fortescue Capital will raise and deploy million-dollar sums into projects backed by the company. Robert Tichio, a private equity dealmaker, has been hired to lead Fortescue Capital. The company will tap into various sources for capital, including sovereign wealth funds and pension funds.

