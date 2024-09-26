Fort replaces injured McInerney as Lions name grand final team

The Lions have confirmed Darcy Fort will replace the injured Oscar McInerney in the ruck for the grand final .The Brisbane Lions have named Darcy Fort in place of injured ruck Oscar McInerney for Saturday's grand final against the Sydney Swans at the MCG.

As revealed by Lions coach Chris Fagan earlier in the week, 31-year-old Fort replaces McInerney, who twice dislocated his shoulder during last week's thrilling preliminary-final win over Geelong. The inclusion of Fort is Brisbane's only change, with star midfielder Lachie Neale named despite battling an ongoing heel injury.

But the 31-year-old's waning output resulted in him being dropped for the qualifying final against GWS.Swans captain Callum Mills was ruled out of contention for the grand final on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Brisbane Lions Sydney Swans Grand Final Darcy Fort Oscar Mcinerney AFL

