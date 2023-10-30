Formula 1 fans fume over unwanted sight

Formula 1 fans were left seeing red on Monday morning when the host broadcaster make a monstrous change to a famous pre-race segment.Fans settled in for the fourth last race of the season after a chaotic qualifying session on Sunday left the race wide open.

But joy quickly turned to anger when the coverage turned to the famed grid walk in the moments before the green lights went out.

Martin Brundle has delivered countless viral moments as he storms up and down the grid, throwing his microphone in the face of celebrities and drivers. On Monday morning however, the Sky Sports specialist was nowhere to be seen as Danica Patrick and Bernie Collins took the reins. headtopics.com

Patrick, the former IndyCar driver, and Collins, former Aston Martin engineer, strolled up and down the grid as they took over the famous segment.The call to not have Brundle out doing what he does best didn’t sit well with fans who took to social media to vent their frustration. Patrick in particular copped the wrath of F1 fans.

One user wrote: “Danica Patrick seemingly doing the grid walk instead of Martin Brundle is about as bad as it gets. Just get her off the coverage, for f***’s sake. She brings ZERO insight or knowledge of Formula One.” headtopics.com

Another wrote: “Where has @MBrundleF1 grid walk gone, cmon #SkyF1 this is why I watch 1 hr before green light. Bernie is great with Tech talk but she is no Martin Brundle!” A third added: “Are Sky really this clueless about the voice of it’s audience? Constant comments about how awful Danica Patrick is and yet appears to have been told to LEAD the grid walk in place of Martin Brundle? Taking the piss out of all of our monthly subscriptions.

