Former Virgin Australia CEO Expresses Empathy for Qantas

For an executive who spent much of the past decade competing aggressively against Qantas, Paul Scurrah has a surprisingly nuanced take on the airline. The former Virgin Australia chief executive says he has 'some empathy' for the national carrier and Joyce. Pacific National boss Paul Scurrah says he has learnt 'the purpose of a CEO is to keep an equilibrium and keep an ecosystem alive and healthy'.

'No airline CEO in the world at that point would have ever imagined having to deal with what they've dealt with when they signed up for the job,' he says of the COVID-19 pandemic. It cemented Qantas' place as the dominant local airline – until customer and regulatory anger at its practices cascaded this year, leading to the departure of Joyce as chief executive and the flagged resignation of chairman Richard Goyder, along with much of the company's board. 'We said: 'This will be life-threatening for the company.' So, survival was our sole, sole focus,' he says. 'But I always knew the competitor that I was going up against with Alan – he'll fight to the death.

