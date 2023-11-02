Former TV host Andrew O'Keefe tells court woman's arm scratches were self-inflicted

Downing Centre Local Court has heard Mr O'Keefe was isolating at the complainant's Sydney home in September 2021 under COVID-19 rules applicable to close contacts. He told the court of a day the complainant approached him in "what appeared to be restrained fury" and told him to leave, but he initially didn't understand why.

He told the court she later stood in the doorway of a bathroom as he was trying to retrieve medication. Mr O'Keefe claimed the complainant then "smacked" him across the chest with the back of her hand, and after that he was trying to get into a bedroom but she blocked the doorway."She latched onto the front of me … like a bear grip, or a monkey grip maybe," Mr O'Keefe said.According to his evidence, he was "carrying her whole body weight" before "something tripped us" and they began to fall.

"I noticed as she's saying this, she has her hand around the other wrist and at first I thought she was holding a sprained wrist … her nails were digging into the wrist."The court heard he later felt "very strange physical symptoms", was sweating and ended up being called an ambulance.

Mr O'Keefe agreed he also referred to the child being a "manipulative little shit", but he said it was in the context of saying both of them knew the child could behave that way. He insisted he was being asked to leave immediately but without his psychiatric medication he would "suffer terribly".

