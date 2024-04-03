Former trade union official loses chance to contest constituency

Sam Tarry, a former senior trade union official who helped organise Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership campaign, lost the chance to contest his Ilford South constituency after Amid a bitter row, members voted by 499 votes to 361 to select the leader of Redbridge council, Jas Athwal, at a hustings after every local Labour branch in the constituency voted to trigger the full reselection proceedings.

However, he has now submitted a complaint which states that, during door-to-door campaigning, his campaign team found numerous individuals who were not living at the addresses that they were registered to on the Labour party membership system. “While some level of ‘churn’ may be expected with people moving homes, the numbers of people on the membership list not resident at the addresses we had been given was concerning,” the complaint states. Tarry’s campaign team then carried out an exercise where they compared the membership records with the electoral register

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I apologise to Sam’: Craig Foster backflips on Sam Kerr commentsCraig Foster has backtracked on his stance on Sam Kerr’s alleged racially charged remark towards a British cop in January of last year and has issued a two-page treatise on whether a “person of colour” could be guilty of racism.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Victorian Liberals director Sam McQuestin fined $40,000 over federal election adsFederal court rules authorisations on 2022 newspaper ads fell foul of electoral advertising laws

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sam Hallinan, former Schroders chief executive, is to join Spire CapitalSam Hallinan is set to join Sydney fundraising firm as a partner and shareholder in May. He had previously held the top job at Nikko Asset Management Australia.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sam Kerr case polarises as politicians, former stars weigh in on ’racist’ debateSam Kerr case polarises as politicians, former stars weigh in on ’racist’ debate

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Former Liberal MP Tim Wilson to contest his former seat of GoldsteinLiberal Party backs former federal MP who lost his seat to a teal independent to fight to win it back.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Keir Starmer faces discontent as Labour MPs reject union jack election flyersExclusive: Members say flag may alienate ethnic minority voters as some associate it with far right

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »