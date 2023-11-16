Former Senator Criticizes Government's Bridging Visa Changes

Former senator Kim Carr criticizes the Albanese government's planned bridging visa changes, stating that they will undermine judicial independence and lead to unjust outcomes. The move contradicts Labor's national platform, which opposes mandatory sentencing. The bridging visa conditions bill includes curfews and ankle bracelets, with criminal penalties for non-compliance.

