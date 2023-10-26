Leigh Morrison, the former head of manufacturer Ryco Hydraulics, has paid close to $14 million – making a 50 per cent increase in four years for vendor Aimee Lock – for a 731-square-metre property on the most prestigious street in Melbourne’s Albert Park.

Records show Mr Morrison, who stepped down last year from the maker of hydraulic hoses and connectors that his family founded, placed a caveat in July on the St Vincent Place North luxury home that Ms Lock, theThe four-bedroom home that last sold in May 2020 for $9.22 million has now exchanged for a price close to $14 million.

Mr Morrison did not respond to request for comment through social media. Ryco Hydraulics said it could not provide contact details for him. Sales agent Simon Gowling declined to comment. The off-market transaction, which has not yet settled, will make Mr Morrison the newest neighbour in a street that already boasts residents including Flight Centre co-founder“In the old days it was the destination for locals doing well. Now, there’s a lot of wealthy money from out of the area, coming in over the top of locals.” headtopics.com

The sale – the final price of which still has to be confirmed – marks a likely record for the suburb, where records show the highest sale price to date was for the $12 million purchase in 2014 of the 481-square-metre property at 69 St Vincent Place South.

Per square metre, however, the near-$19,000 rate of Mr Morrison’s purchase is less than the near-$25,000 rate of the 431-square-metre property across the other side of St Vincent Gardens park.Hambleton House headtopics.com

, an 11-room house at 44 St Vincent Place North, remains on the market with a $10-$11 million price guide, 20 months after it first came to market following closure of the former residential care facility by health authorities in 2020.

