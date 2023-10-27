Former Rich Lister Charles Curran to sell $29m Woollahra home

The six-bedroom Woollahra property has been held by Mr Curran and his late wifeCharles Curran has listed his Woollahra home for $29 million.

Mr Curran has downsized to neighbouring Double Bay, where he paid $8.3 million for the sub-penthouse of fashion doyenneMr Curran’s listing marks a rare opening in Woollahra’s prized consular belt, with Rosemont Avenue also home to Woollahra’s record-setting $45 million Rosemont Estate, sold byin 2021.

Mr Curran’s slate-roofed home comes with a media room, Romanesque-style swimming pool, entertaining terrace and loggia,Mr Curran last appeared on the AFR Rich List in 2015 worth an estimated $294 million. The early source of his wealth was ownership of regional television stations which were sold to Network Ten and Southern Cross in 1996. He later founded production company Screentime, which created shows such as, in central-western NSW for $3.7 million. headtopics.com

The Woollahra property is listed with Brad Pillinger, of his eponymous agency, and Sotheby’s Michael Pallier and Mary Lin.Fiona Martin-Weberare set to leave the leafy suburb after 26 years, having sold their four-bedroom home on Wallaroy Road for about $19.7 million.Bruce StaffordFiona Martin-Weber and Tom Hayward have sold their Woollahra home after buying in Bellevue Hill.

Selling agent Ray White Double Bay’s Adam Reichman – who sold the property alongside office principal Elliott Placks – said there was competitive negotiation in the lead up to the deal. “It’s a fantastic spot on a level block of about 1250-square metres.” Mr Reichman said. “These assets don’t come up often.”Two luxury apartments worth a combined $32.7 million have sold in Sydney’s Point Piper on the same day, in a further sign of blue-chip properties’ ability to weather inflation and interest rate headwinds.First to Wolseley Road, where the four-bedroom luxury apartment owned by former ISS CEOsold on Wednesday for about $16. headtopics.com

