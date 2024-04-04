Former Reserve Bank Governor Predicts Interest Rate Cut

Former Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe says the next interest rate move is likely to be a cut, but warned that living standards in Australia are in the firing line if productivity does not pick up. Speaking at a panel discussion for Future Generation – a philanthropic fund chaired by Lowe – the former RBA head said there was still “further work to do” to ensure inflation returns to, and stays within, the 2 to 3 per cent target.

He added that current cost pressures across the economy mean a rate hike is not yet completely off the cards. “There’s still quite a lot of cost pressure in the economy, partly because productivity growth is weak.” “In the medium term, the challenge is to make sure that we get better at doing stuff. If we don’t do that, then our living standards will stagnate,” Lowe said. While inflation slowed from a peak of 7.8 per cent in December 2022 to

ASX 200 LIVE: Reserve Bank leaves interest rate at 4.35pc; Bank of Japan lifts

