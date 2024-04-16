Former Prime Minister's Memoir Sheds Light on Narcissism

The former prime minister is teaching us a lot about narcissism in her new memoir, and it’s hard to tear your eyes awayiz Truss’s memoir, Ten Years to Save the West, first penetrated the nation’s consciousness with her reflections on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “Why me?” the former prime minister wrote. “Why now?” It was actually pretty funny, the depth and shamelessness of her narcissism; so funny, in fact, that I felt that, somewhere along the line, she had been stitched up by an editor.

As more of the book was serialised in the Daily Mail, however, it became clear Truss had no one to blame but herself. Enlivening self-awareness in Truss wouldn’t have been possible. And if anyone had taken a red pen to the more egregious moments of grandiosity and self-regard, the book itself would have ceased to exist, collapsed into a jumble of ands and buts and the odd “this is fucking serious”.

President Biden, meanwhile – and I’d forgotten he did this, chapeau to the man – said on a visit to an ice-cream parlour in Oregon: “I wasn’t the only one that thought was a mistake.” His motive? “Clearly, the Biden administration didn’t want a country demonstrating that things can be done differently.” Sure, yes, the man must have been petrified.

Former Prime Minister Memoir Narcissism Queen Elizabeth II Reflections

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Afternoon Update: Keating defends Wang Yi meeting; NT police mock certificates revealed; and teaching kids a life lessonFormer prime minister stands by plans to meet with China’s foreign minister

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Prime Minister Struggles with Monarch's Death and Economic DisasterThe ex-prime minister, who lasted only 49 days, reveals her difficulties in coping with the death of the monarch and the economic crisis she caused. She failed to pace herself after the queen's passing, leaving her uncertain if she could handle the role. Despite being replaced, she remains an MP and has shifted her focus to the hard right of British politics and the US.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard Would Not Vote for Donald TrumpFormer Australian prime minister John Howard has revealed he would not vote for United States presidential candidate Donald Trump in November if he were American. Mr Howard, who served as prime minister for eleven years, has confessed although he is inclined towards Republican candidates, he has concerns about the MAGA leader.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

The Secret Affair of a Former Prime MinisterA former prime minister's secret affair with his press secretary's deputy is revealed after 50 years.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Banning arms sales to Israel would be ‘insane’, says Boris JohnsonFormer prime minister says a western arms embargo on Israel would ‘hand victory’ to Hamas

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former British PM admits she ignored advice of Queen Elizabeth IIFormer British prime minister Liz Truss has revealed in her new memoir she ignored sage advice from the former monarch.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »