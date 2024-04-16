Former Prime Minister's Memoir Sheds Light on Narcissism

The former prime minister is teaching us a lot about narcissism in her new memoir, and it’s hard to tear your eyes awayiz Truss’s memoir, Ten Years to Save the West, first penetrated the nation’s consciousness with her reflections on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “Why me?” the former prime minister wrote. “Why now?” It was actually pretty funny, the depth and shamelessness of her narcissism; so funny, in fact, that I felt that, somewhere along the line, she had been stitched up by an editor.
As more of the book was serialised in the Daily Mail, however, it became clear Truss had no one to blame but herself. Enlivening self-awareness in Truss wouldn’t have been possible. And if anyone had taken a red pen to the more egregious moments of grandiosity and self-regard, the book itself would have ceased to exist, collapsed into a jumble of ands and buts and the odd “this is fucking serious”.
President Biden, meanwhile – and I’d forgotten he did this, chapeau to the man – said on a visit to an ice-cream parlour in Oregon: “I wasn’t the only one that thought was a mistake.” His motive? “Clearly, the Biden administration didn’t want a country demonstrating that things can be done differently.” Sure, yes, the man must have been petrified.
