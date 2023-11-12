Former Political Staffer Sues Network Ten and Journalist for Defamation

Former federal Liberal political staffer Bruce Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation over an interview with his former colleague Brittany Higgins, who accused a then-unnamed colleague of rape. Lehrmann claims that the interview suggested he was the perpetrator. The Federal Court released text messages showing friends cutting contact with Lehrmann after the interview aired.





