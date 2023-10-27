Former OZ Minerals executives vow to bring miner’s ‘special sauce’ to their new CEO gigs at Alcoa, Minierals 260, Agrimin, Australian Rare Earths and Aurelia Metals

has managed to stay abreast of a few important bits of news while steering his four-wheel-drive and campervan around remote parts of the continent.
The BHP takeover was only three weeks old when OZ’s former portfolio strategy boss, Luke McFadyen, was appointed chief executive ofTwo other OZ alumni were also appointed to chief executive roles in May: mergers and acquisitions boss Bryan Quinn became CEO atBy mid-June, OZ’s investor relations boss, Travis Beinke, was appointed chief executive of Australian Rare Earths.
“OZ was an organisation that strived to define modern mining practices, and experience in such an environment is highly valued as miners adapt to changing societal expectations while balancing the increasing global demand for critical minerals,” Reed says. headtopics.com
“I think that is why OZ was able to move so quickly on so many things because we understood who was going to make the decisions,” he says. “If you turned up to a board meeting and all you had was threats, you needed to think harder because there is opportunity in risk as well and that is a massive learning I have taken away,” she says. “That gets people thinking very differently about risk … OZ was always about balancing it out.”business on Lake Mackay, an outback saltpan about 700 kilometres north-west of Alice Springs and about 940 kilometres south of Wyndham port on the north coast.
For those working inside Agrimin, Morrow wants to bring some of the human touch that came from Monday-morning sessions where teams at OZ came together to consider how they had performed against their values in the previous week. Morrow recalls being “blown away” by such “check-in” gatherings every Monday at 8am. headtopics.com