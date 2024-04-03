Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne appeals rape conviction

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is hoping to overturn a conviction for raping a woman on the night of the 2018 grand final as a second appeal gets under way in the NSW Supreme Court. Hayne's lawyers argued on Wednesday that text and social media messages deleted from the victim's phone amounted to deliberate concealment of the facts. They asked the Court of Criminal Appeal to acquit Hayne on those grounds, rather than order the 36-year-old face a fourth trial over the matter.

Hayne, who watched the appeal hearing via a video link from jail, was found guilty on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent over an incident at a woman's home near Newcastle on September 30, 2018. Previous trials heard the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, changed her mind about having sex with Hayne after realizing he had a taxi waiting outside the house

