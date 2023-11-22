Former Liberal staffer testifies in defamation trial against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson

Former federal Liberal political staffer Bruce Lehrmann testifies in his defamation trial against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson, claiming that he was socially ostracised and experienced mental health struggles after the network aired an interview in which Brittany Higgins accused an unnamed colleague of rape.





Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten take 'cooperative approach' to defence of Bruce Lehrmann defamation claim

Ten v Wilkinson: Network becomes home to its own legal drama

