Former Liberal staffer loses defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson

Justice Lee found that on the balance of probabilities Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins on the minister’s couch in Parliament House in 2019.Justice Lee found that on the balance of probabilities Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins on the minister’s couch in Parliament House in 2019.

“In summary, I consider it more likely than not in those early hours, after a long night of conviviality and drinking and having successfully brought Ms Higgins back to a secluded place, Mr Lehrmann was hellbent on having sex with a woman he found attractive” and knew was inebriated, said Lee. Lehrmann and Wilkinson were both in court for the decision. Both were in court for most of the five-week trial, sitting at opposite ends of the courtroom.

The Project did not name Lehrmann as the Liberal staffer at the heart of the allegation but Lee found he was identifiable in the broadcast. When the defence presented its case, the court heard Higgins weighed 60kg at the time of the alleged rape and an expert testified that a woman of her size would have likely had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23% at the time of the alleged rape.

Defamation Case Network Ten Lisa Wilkinson Bruce Lehrmann Brittany Higgins Rape Parliament House

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Lehrmann accuses Channel 10 and Lisa Wilkinson of exploiting Brittany Higgins' allegationBruce Lehrmann accuses Channel 10 and its star Lisa Wilkinson of seeking personal and professional gain from Brittany Higgins' sexual assault allegation in his defamation case. Evidence also reveals Lehrmann's attempt to buy cocaine while negotiating an exclusive interview on Channel 7's Spotlight program.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Federal Court Judge to Deliver Decision in Defamation Case Against Network Ten and Lisa WilkinsonAfter a lengthy trial and millions of dollars in legal costs, a Federal Court judge is set to announce his decision in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson. The decision will be broadcast live and is expected to have no clear winners.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Brittany Higgins submits final statements in defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa WilkinsonThe Federal Court has published final submissions from Brittany Higgins in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson. Ms Higgins has also responded to suggestions raised recently that she may have been 'drugged' on the night of the alleged rape.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Justice Michael Lee to deliver judgment in defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa WilkinsonJustice Michael Lee will deliver his judgment in the defamation case brought by Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson. The case revolves around Lehrmann's participation in an exclusive interview with Seven's Spotlight program and claims that he provided the program with documents from his criminal trial. The judgment will determine whether Lehrmann was defamed by Wilkinson and Ten during The Project interview with Brittany Higgins, who alleged she was raped in Parliament House.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

A rape allegation and a media storm: how the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case unfoldedA timeline of the former Liberal staffer’s case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Seven Network Producer Testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's Defamation TrialA former Seven network producer has detailed his dealings with Bruce Lehrmann and testified in court that the former political staffer bought cocaine and tried to order sex workers to a hotel. Taylor Auerbach appeared in court to give evidence in Lehrmann's defamation trial against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson. The case was reopened to hear evidence about an interview with Lehrmann on Seven's Spotlight program. Auerbach testified about a meeting with Lehrmann in 2023 while trying to secure the interview.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »