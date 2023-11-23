Former Liberal staffer denies calling Brittany Higgins 'good-looking' during rape investigation

Former federal Liberal political staffer Bruce Lehrmann denies recalling telling a colleague that Brittany Higgins was 'good-looking' but admits to giving incorrect answers in a police interview during the investigation into her claim he raped her in Parliament House. He is being cross-examined in the Federal Court in Sydney.





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Liberal staffer accuses Brittany Higgins of attempting to derail his chances of justiceBruce Lehrmann, a former Liberal staffer, has accused his ex-colleague Brittany Higgins of trying to hinder his chances of justice while defending himself against rape charges in Queensland.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer claims defamation trial after Brittany Higgins interviewBruce Lehrmann, a former federal Liberal political staffer, is suing Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson for defamation after being socially ostracised following the airing of an interview in which Brittany Higgins accused an unnamed colleague of rape.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Total disregard’: Lehrmann fires back at HigginsBruce Lehrmann alleges Brittany Higgins has prejudiced his criminal trial in Queensland after she expressed public support for the complainant.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

AFP handled seven sexual assault claims against federal parliamentarians following Brittany Higgins’ allegations, FoI showsExclusive: Response to freedom of information request shows Australian federal police investigated two allegations, with five referred to state and territory police

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer testifies in defamation trial against Network Ten and Lisa WilkinsonBruce Lehrmann claims he was socially ostracised and faced mental health struggles after Network Ten aired an interview with Brittany Higgins accusing an unnamed colleague of rape.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann revealed as high-profile man charged with Toowoomba rapeChanges to Queensland law allow for naming of Lehrmann, who was thrust into national spotlight after being accused of raping Brittany Higgins, a claim he strenuously denied

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »