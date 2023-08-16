Former Liberal Minister Urges Party to Implement Election Review Recommendations and Attract More Female Candidates

Former Liberal cabinet minister Karen Andrews says the party must rapidly implement its election review recommendations and attract more female candidates to increase its chances at the next federal election.

In an interview before the LNP pre-selected Cameron Caldwell for the safe Queensland seat of Fadden on Saturday, Andrews said she was disappointed only five candidates – just one woman among them – had stepped forward before theLocal branch chair Fran Ward and medical doctor Dinesh Palipana were the other frontrunners, while Craig Hobart and Owen Caterer had put their names forward but were the first eliminated in the vote by preselectors., led by party elder statesman Brian Loughnane and finance spokeswoman Jane Hume, made detailed recommendations to increase the number of women in parliament and the party. Those recommendations have been formally adopted, but little has been said publicly about their implementatio





