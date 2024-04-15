Former Judge Expects Appeal in Brittany Higgins Rape Case

A former NSW Supreme Court judge expects Bruce Lehrmann will likely appeal findings that he raped Brittany Higgins in 2019.

Mr Lehrmann has always denied the allegations, which sparked the defamation action against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson who yesterday managed to prove their substantial defence of proof, ultimately defeating Mr Lehrmann's case. "I think we could say the sword of Damocles is hanging over Mr Lehrmann's head and Channel Seven's head in terms of costs, so why wouldn't they appeal having come this far?"Mr Whealy, the chair of the Centre for Public Integrity, said he identified two or three avenues for "a very robust appeal" in Justice Lee's findings.

"That's exactly what happened to Mr Lehrmann — he escaped a criminal conviction – and we'll never know what a jury would have made of all this in criminal proceedings, where there is a much higher standard of proof," he said.The parties are scheduled to make submissions about legal fees, which are expected to have run into the millions, on April 22.

"We recognise the need for public confidence in the criminal justice system for sexual violence offences to be investigated and prosecuted appropriately," the spokesperson said.

Bruce Lehrmann Brittany Higgins Rape Appeal Non-Consensual Sex

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Lehrmann verdict: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, loses defamation case: judgeIn more than two hours in court on Monday, Justice Michael Lee found Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted his former colleague in a Parliament House office in 2019.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann verdict LIVE: Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, Federal Court findsJustice Michael Lee has found Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson were telling the truth in their reports that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at Parliament House; Watch the judgment live here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Judge rules Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins as he loses defamation caseBruce Lehrmann claimed his reputation was ruined by a Network Ten interview and sought significant damages. Today, a federal court judge declared that, on the balance of probabilities, Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House, judge finds on balance of probabilitiesJustice Michael Lee finds former Liberal staffer was not defamed by Lisa Wilkinson and Ten in interview with Brittany Higgins in February 2021

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann 'raped Brittany Higgins, on the balance of probabilities', judge declaresBruce Lehrmann claims his reputation was ruined by a Network Ten interview and is seeking significant damages. Today, a federal court judge has declared that, based on the civil standard of proof, Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »