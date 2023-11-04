Former Israeli Prime Minister Urges Albanian Government to Express Reservations on Israel's War with Hamas

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak says the Albanese government should feel free to express any reservations about Israel’s war with Hamas, arguing that his nation needs honest friends rather than mindless barrackers.
One of the most important military and political figures in Israeli history, Barak said he believed rival Benjamin Netanyahu was on borrowed time as prime minister and would eventually be forced from office for the catastrophic intelligence failure that led toA long-time advocate of a two-state solution, Barak said the creation of a Palestinian state remained the only viable way to ensure Israel’s long-term security, but that the current Israeli government had sought to avoid this outcome in what he described as a “tragic, historic mistake”. Barak, who served as prime minister from 1999 to 2001, said Israel would expect Australia’s support in the war given the two countries shared many “basic values” and were both proud democracies. “At the same time, I would expect you to tell us honestly what you think about it, not to eliminate all reservations,” he said in an interview from his office in Tel Aviv. “We are now at war and know we should be focused, but it is worth hearing the sober observations of friends.” Underlining the tense mood in Israel, air-raid sirens sounded during the interview, leading Barak’s wife to seek shelter in his study, which serves as a reinforced safe roo
