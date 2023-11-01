Former Israeli PM: “They are not all innocent civilians that are being killed in Gaza”

EHUD OLMERT: First of all, I am not certain that so many innocent civilians were killed yesterday. It was the headquarter of Hamas and everyone present there was part of Hamas and the fighting group of Hamas.However, obviously, of course, we are fully aware of the fact that continuing the concentration of many civilians near the headquarters of Hamas in the urban centre of Gaza, there is a likelihood that sometimes the innocent civilians will be involved against our best wishes.
Many of them are commanders, fighters, killers, murderers of Hamas, and I don't think that anyone has to fall into the trap of Hamas, describing everyone who is killed as an innocent civilian. SARAH FERGUSON: I understand that, and nonetheless, despite what you are saying, it has been obvious that there have been very high civilian casualties in Gaza. Let me ask you a question about your own time as Prime Minister. Did you make calculations like this...
So, we have to be very careful. I believe that there are innocent casualties, and I regret every one of them, but let's not be a little bit to get away with the inflated and unrealistic numbers. EHUD OLMERT: To be honest with you, I don't think there we sit there with pencils, and we mark, you know, numbers of how many we can kill here, how many we can kill there, how many casualties, innocent casualties can be here and there.This is a terror organisation, what they are capable of there manifested on the 7th October in killing more than 1,500 Israeli civilians in their homes where there can be no mistake that they don't want - they don't target soldiers.
