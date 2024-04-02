Former Home and Away Star Harassed and Stalked by Man

Former Home and Away star Kate Ritchie was harassed by a man who sent hundreds of explicit texts and pictures. The man flew from Perth to hunt her down and she had to call the police. He sent sexually explicit messages, naked photographs, and videos of himself masturbating.

The man was arrested and charged with stalking.

