Former GC Suns chairman Tony Cochrane to sell Southport mansion

The Cochranes’ Hamptons-style home features more than 1700 square metres of internal living space across four levels. While Queensland properties are not legally allowed to stipulate price guides, the late-September sale of another McMillan Court property a few doors away – the chateau-style mansion dubbed Alston – for $24.8 million is expected to set the tone for interested parties.MagdalenaMr Cochrane, a former executive chairman of V8 Supercars Australia, says the property has served as a family home and venue for hosting sporting and entertainment heavyweights at cocktail parties and banquets.

“The house played a leading role in hosting dinners for international Commonwealth Games delegates back in the time when the Gold Coast was competing for that event.” Tony and Thea Cochrane at their Southport home, which has just joined Queensland’s prestige property market.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property features a library, eight-seater cinema, pool, spa, gym, steam-room and pontoon with twin jetski docks, along with Shaker-style cabinetry, a bespoke tropical aquarium, an open wood fireplace with hand-laid river rock surround, and a six-car basement garage.The couple run Cochrane Entertainment Group, which has previously collaborated on eventsand Real Madrid FC, as well as planning pre-game and half-time entertainment for the AFL.

CoreLogic shows the couple paid $6 million for the 1411 square metre double block overlooking the Nerang River in 2007.

