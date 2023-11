Former F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul has criticized Daniel Ricciardo's career choices, calling him selfish for leaving Renault. Ricciardo left Red Bull in 2018 and signed with Renault, but had a disappointing first season. He then signed with McLaren and had some success before being replaced. Ricciardo now aims to return to Red Bull in 2025.

