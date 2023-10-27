Former Disney star allegedly busted stealing

Wylie, 39, was caught allegedly shoplifting several items from one of the retail giant’s stores in Burbank, California, on the evening of October 13, reports

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department tells us that Target loss prevention officers “observed the suspect select health and beauty products from the display shelf and conceal them in a shopping cart with other merchandise.”

We’re told Wylie then “proceeded to the self-checkout” but allegedly “only scanned some of the items” in his cart.Adam Wylie attends the premiere of Disney movie Under Wraps 2 in Anaheim, California, in September 2022. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images headtopics.com

Target’s security personnel “approached” the actor outside the store and “escorted” him back inside to wait for cops to arrive, the BPD spokesperson says.The police spokesperson says Target loss prevention officers advised cops that they wanted Wylie to be prosecuted, so they signed a citizen’s arrest form on behalf of the retailer.His reps did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

