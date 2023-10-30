Former corporate titan lists grand period home in Melbourne

Mr Crawford, whose boardroom roles included chairing Lendlease, KPMG Australia, South32 and Foster’s Group as well as directorships at Westpac and BHP, paid $1.35 million in 1993 for the five-bedroom home set on more than 3500 sq m on Prospect Hill Road.Designed by architects Crouch & Wilson in the Italianate style, the three-level home was completed in 1874 for an Irish migrant and warehousing boss, James Copeland.
While an internal lift has been added and the kitchen updated with modern appliances, many of the internal period features have been retained, including a marble fireplace, stained-glass window and staircase. The bluestone basement that was once a boxing ring was converted into a wine cellar and store room, while the 19th century hothouse became an artist’s studio.A standout feature of Fairholme is its lawned gardens, which the Crawfords occasionally opened to the public.
The Heritage Victoria-listed home was originally encircled on three sides by a single storey verandah, but this was later upgraded to a double-storey verandah supported on Tuscan columns with a cast iron balustrade. headtopics.com
“Fairholme is a rare surviving example of the large houses of its period,” Heritage Victoria notes in its description of the property.chairman of prestigious Melbourne private school Scotch College. In 2019, he resigned as chairman of BHP’s mining spin-off South32. He was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday Honours.