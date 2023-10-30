Former corporate titan lists grand period home in Melbourne

Mr Crawford, whose boardroom roles included chairing Lendlease, KPMG Australia, South32 and Foster’s Group as well as directorships at Westpac and BHP, paid $1.35 million in 1993 for the five-bedroom home set on more than 3500 sq m on Prospect Hill Road.Designed by architects Crouch & Wilson in the Italianate style, the three-level home was completed in 1874 for an Irish migrant and warehousing boss, James Copeland.

While an internal lift has been added and the kitchen updated with modern appliances, many of the internal period features have been retained, including a marble fireplace, stained-glass window and staircase. The bluestone basement that was once a boxing ring was converted into a wine cellar and store room, while the 19th century hothouse became an artist’s studio.A standout feature of Fairholme is its lawned gardens, which the Crawfords occasionally opened to the public.

The Heritage Victoria-listed home was originally encircled on three sides by a single storey verandah, but this was later upgraded to a double-storey verandah supported on Tuscan columns with a cast iron balustrade. headtopics.com

“Fairholme is a rare surviving example of the large houses of its period,” Heritage Victoria notes in its description of the property.chairman of prestigious Melbourne private school Scotch College. In 2019, he resigned as chairman of BHP’s mining spin-off South32. He was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2009 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Popular new Melbourne restaurant gutted by fire just three weeks after it openedThe owner of an upmarket restaurant in Melbourne has broken down after a fire destroyed his venue just three weeks after it opened. Read more ⮕

Collins class sub: Kangaroos thump Kiwis in MelbourneComing off the bench, Lindsay Collins was the unlikely hero after bagging two tries against New Zealand, but it wasn’t all good news for Australia at AAMI Park. Read more ⮕

Collins class sub: Kangaroos thump Kiwis in MelbourneComing off the bench, Lindsay Collins was the unlikely hero after bagging two tries against New Zealand, but it wasn’t all good news for Australia at AAMI Park. Read more ⮕

The Tigers of old: How the iconic 1993 Melbourne NBL team left a huge legacy Melbourne Tigers great Lanard Copeland still gets chills thinking about his side’s breakthrough 1993 NBL championship. Remarkably, Josh Giddey, son of Warrick, and Ben Simmons, son of Dave, star in the NBA these days. Read more ⮕

Lindsay Collins an unlikely try-scoring hero as Australia down New Zealand 36-18 in MelbourneOne try a year is normally a good return for Lindsay Collins, but the Roosters forward was in a scoring mood for Australia in their win over New Zealand in Melbourne . Read more ⮕

Making a difference: the Melbourne medical family that operates togetherThousands of people die or suffer life-altering injuries every year as a result of cancer going untreated in the Asia Pacific. Read more ⮕