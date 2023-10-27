Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68

Li Keqiang, the former premier of China and a one-time political rival to Chinese President Xi Jinping, has died after a sudden heart attack in Shanghai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and outgoing Premier Li Keqiang at the National People’s Congress in Beijing.Li, who was premier and the second most powerful man in China until March, died just after midnight on Friday.

Chinese state media service Xinhua reported that Li was resting in Shanghai when he had a heart attack and all rescue measures failed. He was 68-years-old.

Read more:

theage »

Chinese gangsters accused of laundering $228m through business spruiked by ex-ministerPolice swooped on suspected members of the “Long River” Australia-wide crime syndicate, accusing them of serious financial crime. Read more ⮕

AFP Operation Nightwolf uncovers Chinese money laundering ringSeven people have been arrested in connection to an alleged many laundering ring whose members police claim lived a high life in Melbourne and Sydney mansions. Read more ⮕

Chinese gangsters accused of laundering $228m through business spruiked by ex-ministerPolice swooped on suspected members of the “Long River” Australia-wide crime syndicate, accusing them of serious financial crime. Read more ⮕

Chinese gangsters accused of laundering $228m through business spruiked by ex-ministerPolice swooped on suspected members of the “Long River” Australia-wide crime syndicate, accusing them of serious financial crime. Read more ⮕

Chinese fighter jet flew within three metres of US bomber over South China Sea, Pentagon saysT﻿he US military said it was the latest incident in a concerted campaign of harassment by Beijing. Read more ⮕

‘Unsafe, unprofessional’: Chinese jet came within metres of US B-52: PentagonRelations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world’s two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record. Read more ⮕