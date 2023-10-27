Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies after heart attack, state media says

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, once seen as the reform-minded contender to the country's top leadership role, has died suddenly.

Chinese state media has reported he passed away following a heart attack early on Friday in Shanghai.Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died following a heart attack. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Li, who was nominally China's No.2 leader until last October, served as the country's premier – traditionally in charge of the economy – for a decade from 2013 to March this year under strongman leader Xi Jinping.Chinese fighter jet flew within three metres of US bomber, Pentagon saysLi (left) was once seen as the reform-minded contender to the country's top leadership role.

