Former Chief of Staff Testifies in Defamation Case

The former chief of staff to then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds returns to the Federal Court witness box on Tuesday after giving evidence in Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case that it had entered her mind at one stage that Brittany Higgins may have been sexually assaulted. Fiona Brown, who was chief of staff to the Liberal senator in March 2019, started giving evidence in Sydney on Monday in Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Fiona Brown, the former chief of staff to then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, outside the Federal Court in Sydney on Tuesday. The trial has been livestreamed on YouTube but Brown's evidence has not been broadcast live owing to mental health considerations. Her recorded evidence, which is expected to be released on YouTube at 10.15am on Wednesday morning, continued into the evening on Monday. Brown is expected to conclude her evidence before noon on Tuesday, when the livestream will resume with a separate witness. Justice Michael Lee provided a brief explanation of the day at 1





