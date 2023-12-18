Former Chief of Staff Refutes Claims in Defamation Case

Fiona Brown, former chief of staff to Linda Reynolds, refutes key claims made by Brittany Higgins in the defamation case against Network 10. Brown denies allegations that Higgins cried "hysterically" during a meeting following her alleged rape in Parliament House. Brown gave evidence in court, despite concerns for her mental health.





SkyNewsAust » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Liberal staffer claims defamation trial after Brittany Higgins interviewBruce Lehrmann, a former federal Liberal political staffer, is suing Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson for defamation after being socially ostracised following the airing of an interview in which Brittany Higgins accused an unnamed colleague of rape.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Former Liberal staffer denies calling Brittany Higgins 'good-looking' during rape investigationBruce Lehrmann, a former federal Liberal political staffer, denies recalling calling Brittany Higgins 'good-looking' but admits to giving incorrect answers in a police interview during the investigation into her claim he raped her in Parliament House.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Former Chief of Staff Gives Evidence in Defamation CaseFiona Brown, the former chief of staff to Linda Reynolds, testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case regarding an alleged incident in the ministerial office. Brown denies being informed about the incident by Brittany Higgins.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Brittany Higgins Breaks Down in Tears While Giving Evidence in CourtFormer political staffer Brittany Higgins gives emotional testimony about her alleged rape in Parliament House. She testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten. Higgins admits to being intoxicated and taken to Parliament House by Lehrmann.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Brittany Higgins testifies in court about alleged rape in Parliament HouseFormer political staffer Brittany Higgins gives evidence in court about her decision to go public with her allegation of rape in Parliament House, stating that she did not want to be complicit in a cover-up. She also mentions the media inquiry and the retraumatising effect of the assault becoming public knowledge.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Judge Allows Network 10's Lip Reader to Give Evidence in Brittany Higgins' CaseAn 'expert' lip reader hired by Network 10 has been given the green light to give evidence on what he believes Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann spoke about at a Canberra pub, hours before the alleged rape. A detective and a rape crisis counsellor also provided evidence in Mr Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »