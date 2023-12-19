Former chief of staff accuses ministers of covering up in Brittany Higgins case

The former chief of staff to Liberal senator Linda Reynolds felt that her boss and a second minister were covering for themselves when they urged her to make a police report after Brittany Higgins said she recalled fellow staffer Bruce Lehrmann “on top of me”, the Federal Court was told.

Fiona Brown, Reynolds’ chief of staff in 2019, gave evidence in Sydney on Tuesday in Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson, followed by an expert lip-reader engaged by Ten to analyse CCTV footage of Higgins and Lehrmann at a Canberra bar.Brown said Reynolds, then-defence industry minister, and then-special minister of state Alex Hawke had wanted her to make a police report after she disclosed a conversation she had with Higgins in March 2019. Brown told the court Higgins had “blindsided” her when she told her on March 28: “I remember him being on top of me.” “I didn’t take it as an allegation,” Brown said. She said Higgins “still had not given me an allegation” but had told her about a recollectio





