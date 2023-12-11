Former chair of WestConnex says motorists not to blame for traffic problems

The former chair of Sydney's controversial WestConnex mega-project says motorists are not to blame for the traffic problems on the new multi-billion-dollar Rozelle Interchange. Tony Shepherd said clearer road signage and early road testing could have helped avoid the weeks of chaos and confusion since the road opened a month ago. "It's easy to blame the consumer, it's not," Mr Shepherd said.

"We have to assume it will take the consumer some time to adjust and that's not criticism of them, it is an absolutely new route for them. Mr Shepherd was chair of the WestConnex Delivery Authority from 2013 to 2015, and has previously worked on the Sydney Harbour Tunnel and Melbourne's City Link and East Link."Every single project has teething problems, you've just got to work through it. We're not perfect, we're not gods," he sai





