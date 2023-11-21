Former Carlton footballer Ted Hopkins dies aged 74

Ted Hopkins, the former Carlton footballer best known for his role in the biggest and most famous comeback in VFL/AFL grand final history, has died aged 74. Carlton confirmed on Tuesday that Hopkins, a member of the club’s famed 1970 premiership team, coached by the great Ron Barassi, had died.

Credit:Hopkins played just 29 games for the Blues but made an indelible mark on the club and footy history by booting four goals in the second half of the 1970 grand final, sparking an incredible comeback to overcome Collingwood’s 44-point half-time lead and win a storied premiership. A rover/forward pocket, he played only one more game for the Blues in 1971, leaving football to work as a park ranger at Falls Creek in Victoria’s alpine territory, as club historian Tony De Bolfo recalled. Hopkins went on to submerge himself in poetry, publishing and graphic design. He was one of a number of mavericks – Tasmanian Brent “Tiger” Crosswell another – who surfaced at Carlton during the Barassi years, a time when the suburb of Carlton was at the vanguard of bohemianism and the art





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carlton hand AFL lifeline to discarded Port Adelaide small forward Orazio Fantasia7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Carlton recruit, former Gold Coast Suns AFL player Elijah Hollands pleads guilty to cocaine possessionFormer Gold Coast Suns player Elijah Hollands said he made a mistake and has thanked his family and footy clubs for their support.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Carlton recruit Elijah Hollands pleads guilty to possessing cocaine after leaving wallet in Star casino toilets7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Essendon apologise after Carlton AFLW player Vaomua Laloifi is racially abused during gameEssendon condemn and commit to identifying a supporter accused of racially vilifying Carlton defender Vaomua Laloifi in the teams' AFLW clash.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFLW rocked by allegations a spectator racially abused Carlton starThe AFLW has been hit with a bombshell allegation Carlton defender Vaomua Laloifi was racially abused by a spectator during her 32 point loss to Essendon on Saturday.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Carlton Among Big Winners in 2024 AFL FixtureCarlton have been rewarded for their stunning preliminary final run with a host of blockbuster games in the 2024 AFL fixture. The Blues will play eight matches on Thursday or Friday, including the Good Friday clash against North Melbourne. Grand finalists Brisbane and reigning premiers Collingwood also feature in primetime matches.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »